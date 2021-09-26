There’s a twist for the Phillies’ final regular-season home game on Sunday: Hans Crouse will make his major-league debut.

Crouse, a top pitching prospect acquired July 30 in a deadline trade with the Texas Rangers, was selected to the roster Sunday to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates in lieu of what was expected to be a bullpen game for the Phillies, who begin the day 1½ games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves with seven games left in the season.

How’s that for drama?

Crouse, a 23-year-old right-hander, posted a 3.28 ERA in 20 minor-league starts this season, including a 2.73 mark in six starts for double-A Reading after the trade. In his most recent start, he threw 85 pitches in six scoreless innings for Reading in Binghamton, N.Y.

The Phillies insisted on getting Crouse back in the trade that sent Spencer Howard and two other minor-league pitchers to Texas for veteran starter Kyle Gibson and closer Ian Kennedy. The Rangers agreed, if only because there’s some question about whether Crouse will remain a starter in the majors. He throws primarily a fastball, slider, and changeup.

Crouse has a distinctive look that goes beyond his tattoos. He has been known to improvise on the mound, altering his delivery to throw off the hitter. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski described him in July as “a Mark Fidrych-type,” referring to the Detroit Tigers’ eccentric All-Star phenom in the mid-1970s.

“He talks to the ball at times and does some things,” Dombrowski said after the trade. “He is an unusual character, but he’s a good pitcher. He’s got good stuff.”

Crouse went to Dana Point High School in California, where he was a teammate of Phillies utilityman Luke Williams for one season.

“‘Interesting’ is probably a pretty good word to describe him,” Williams said last month. “He definitely likes to show his emotions and expressions, but he’s a great dude.”

The Phillies promoted Crouse to triple-A Lehigh Valley for the final two weeks of the season. He spent a few days last week at Citizens Bank Park with fellow Phillies prospects before reporting to Lehigh Valley for its second-to-last series of the season in Buffalo.

Crouse would have needed to be added to the 40-man roster this winter to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. The Phillies made the move a few months early in the hopes that he can help them win a game they need to win.