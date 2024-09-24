Justin Crawford and Eiberson Castellano named Phillies minor leaguers of the year

While the Phillies hope they’ll still be in the throes of Red October a month from now, their minor league affiliates have all wrapped up their seasons.

Outfielder Justin Crawford and right-handed pitcher Eiberson Castellano were named winners of the 2024 Paul Owens Award on Tuesday. The award is presented annually to the Phillies’ top minor league position player and pitcher.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Re-ranking our top 10 Phillies prospects as their seasons end, and what’s next for each in 2025

Crawford, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2022, started the season in high-A Jersey Shore before being promoted to double-A Reading in July. He didn’t slow down at all, with his offensive numbers even improving in his 40 games with the Fightin’ Phils. Crawford led the Eastern League with a .333 batting average and was second in hits (55) and stolen bases (15).

Crawford, 20, is ranked as the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect. Along with Aidan Miller, he was selected to represent the organization at the National League All-Star Futures Game this season.

Castellano posted a 3.99 ERA across 22 appearances (20 starts) between Jersey Shore and Reading this season. After dealing with lower back and arm injuries in past years, the 23-year-old had a healthy 2024 season and with the increased workload showed major improvement with his command. He allowed 29 walks in 103⅔ innings this year, after giving up 28 in 50 innings in 2023. Castellano’s 136 strikeouts this season led all Phillies minor league pitchers.

Castellano, a Venezuela native, was signed by the Phillies as an international free agent in 2018.

Both Crawford and Castellano will receive their awards on the field before the Phillies’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

» READ MORE: The 2024 stat to know for each of the Phillies' top 10 prospects