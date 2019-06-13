Miller hit 30 homers in 2016 with the Rays but has since hit just 17 with a .692 OPS in 198 major-league games with Tampa Bay, Milwaukee, and Cleveland. He was in spring training with the Dodgers before moving to the Indians in March. He was designated for assignment by Cleveland after just 13 games and latched on with the Yankees. The Phillies are his fourth organization in less than three months.