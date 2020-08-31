It came down to the last half-hour, but the Phillies -- in one more attempt to improve the roster enough to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011 -- beat Monday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline by acquiring righthanded reliever David Phelps from the Brewers, a source confirmed. The Phillies will send three players to be named to Milwaukee, which means only that none of the players is on the active roster or at the satellite camp in Lehigh Valley.