PITTSBURGH — When Edmundo Sosa was traded to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, he was already familiar with their organization.

He had a friend on the team in infielder Johan Camargo, having played high school baseball against him in Panama. Camargo and Sosa profile similarly — they’re both good defenders who can be moved pretty much anywhere within the infield — but Sosa had the defensive edge over his friend, and the Phillies needed to clear a roster spot for their newest acquisition.

» READ MORE: Phillies acquire backup infielder Edmundo Sosa from the Cardinals for lefty reliever JoJo Romero

So when Sosa was added to the active roster on Sunday, it was Camargo who was sent down. Baseball can be cruel.

“It is a little difficult to replace a friend of yours, but at the end of the day you have to remember it’s a business,” Sosa said in Spanish. “This is my job, that’s his job. We keep working, keep moving forward.”

Despite the fact that Sosa was replacing Camargo, the two talked briefly on Saturday night about the team. Camargo told him it was a “great organization with good people,” and wished his friend luck. Only nine players from Panama have graced a big-league field this season. Only 78 players from Panama have made it the big leagues, period.

So when someone does make it, and makes an impact, young Panamanian players take note. For Sosa, that player was Carlos Ruiz. He remembers watching “Chooch,” was a catcher for the Phillies from 2006-16, play in the 2008 and 2009 World Series. Ruiz hit well in the postseason. He batted .375 with a homer and three RBIs in the 2008 World Series, and .333 with a homer and two RBIs in the 2009 World Series. It filled a young Sosa with pride.

And now, he gets to wear the same uniform as Ruiz, which is a thrill.

“I’m very excited about that, putting the uniform that he also put on, it’s a good moment for me,” Sosa said.

» READ MORE: Phillies at the trade deadline: Sizing up potential starting pitcher targets

Injury updates

Bryce Harper (left thumb fracture) will be re-evaluated Monday, according to interim manager Rob Thomson. It’s likely he’ll have the pins in his left hand removed. After the pins are removed, the Phillies will see how much pain Harper has in his hand and go from there. ... Second baseman Jean Segura (right index finger fracture) played nine innings with triple-A Lehigh Valley Saturday night. Thomson said it went well, and he will play nine more innings on Sunday. Thomson said he is still unsure of whether Segura will join the Phillies in Atlanta for their two-game set against the Braves. ... Reliever Sam Coonrod (right shoulder strain) threw an inning of relief Saturday night for Lehigh Valley. Thomson thinks he’s going through a “dead arm period” because his velocity has dipped and he hasn’t located his pitches well. But he added that Coonrod is not reporting any health issues.

» READ MORE: How a Paul Goldschmidt-inspired adjustment helped Alec Bohm’s timing at the plate