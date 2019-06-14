A free agent after this season, Roark has quietly spent the last six years as one of the NL’s more consistent pitchers with at least 30 starts, 180 innings pitched and a 4.27 or lower FIP in four of five seasons between 2014-18. The lone exception was a year he spent in the bullpen in Washington. In 2016 he finished 10th in Cy Young voting after a campaign in which he posted a 2.83 ERA in 210 innings. This year, he is striking out batters at a career high rate of 23.6 percent of plate appearances with a career low home run rate, despite a career low groundball-to-flyball average. He’s averaged just under six innings per start in 13 outings with a 3.74 ERA and solid peripherals. At $10 million he could offer the Reds a chance to save a few million bucks in return for a flier of a prospect.