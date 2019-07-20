PITTSBURGH - The Phillies took another no-risk shot on a pitcher Saturday morning by acquired reliever Mike Morin from the Twins for cash considerations.
The righthanded Morin appeared in 23 games this season for the Twins before being designated for assignment on July 16. He had a 3.18 ERA in 22.2 innings, but hasn’t pitched since allowing four runs in an inning on July 4.
Morin is expected to join the team Saturday night at PNC Park and he was added to the 40-man roster with Seranthony Dominquez to the 60-day injured list. The acquisition of Morin came a day after the Phillies signed veteran lefthanded starter Drew Smyly, who is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale.
Morin, 28, is under club control for two more seasons but cannot be optioned to the minor leagues. The Phillies bullpen was desperate for righthanded arms as they have six righthanded relievers on the injured list.