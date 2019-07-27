Howard had a 1.29 ERA in seven starts with high-A Clearwater before being promoted this week to double A. He missed two months with shoulder fatigue as the Phillies were cautious with the prospect. Howard racked up 12.3 strikeouts and 1.3 walks per nine innings, which was a good indicator for how Howard pitched on Friday night. The Phillies drafted him out of college in 2017’s second round and could choose to be aggressive with him in the second half if the major-league club is in a playoff race and the starting rotation is thin. There is a scenario that has Kapler calling on Howard to win meaningful games down the stretch. Until then, he’ll live in the manager’s laptop.