Spencer Howard may not throw a pitch this season for the Phillies. Maybe he will. The next few weeks - how Howard performs in the minors and how the Phillies attack Wednesday’s trade deadline - could determine that.
But it is safe to assume that sometime in the next few days, manager Gabe Kapler will find the time to fire up his MacBook and watch Howard’s 10-strikeout debut on Friday night for double-A Reading. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out 10, walked two, allowed one hit, and one run in 42/3 innings against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Kapler said he was “excited as anybody else” about what Howard did.
“I pay attention,” Kapler said. “But it might be just more for my curiosity. I think we've all seen guys rapidly climb through a system when you didn't expect them to make contributions in that calendar year. I don't think anybody thought Damon Jones (who is now at triple A) would be on any radar to begin the year. I think given some of the injury issues that Spencer has wrestled with, that made it less likely. I think if he had a natural progression without any injury issues, he might be on everybody's radar. But I am very interested.”
Howard had a 1.29 ERA in seven starts with high-A Clearwater before being promoted this week to double A. He missed two months with shoulder fatigue as the Phillies were cautious with the prospect. Howard racked up 12.3 strikeouts and 1.3 walks per nine innings, which was a good indicator for how Howard pitched on Friday night. The Phillies drafted him out of college in 2017’s second round and could choose to be aggressive with him in the second half if the major-league club is in a playoff race and the starting rotation is thin. There is a scenario that has Kapler calling on Howard to win meaningful games down the stretch. Until then, he’ll live in the manager’s laptop.
“With all the ifs and all the hypothetical situations, generally what happens is guys perform so well or climb so quickly that you can’t deny them,” Kapler said. “And that’s general and global and not related to Howard. But if he stays healthy and performs like he is capable of performing, he’ll push before people think he’s ready to push.”
Aaron Nola will start Sunday’s series finale against right-hander Kevin Gausman. ... Jerad Eickhoff could begin a rehab assignment this week. He has not pitched since June 16 due to biceps tendinitis. ... There is still no indication when David Robertson (right elbow soreness) will return from the injured list. “He’s just still not progressing as fast as we all had hoped he would,” Kapler said.