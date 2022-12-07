SAN DIEGO — Rob Thomson has not yet watched Andrew Painter pitch in person. So although tales of Painter’s exceeding talent will precede him to Clearwater, Fla., in February, a six-week glimpse is necessary before the Phillies manager will be ready to commit a spot in the starting rotation to the 19-year-old top prospect.

But that didn’t stop one Phillies official this week from saying he “will be shocked” if Painter “isn’t our No. 5 starter coming out of spring training.”

Even so, the Phillies will need a No. 4 starter. Zach Eflin has left for the Tampa Bay Rays and Kyle Gibson for the Baltimore Orioles. Noah Syndergaard has at least one foot out the door as a free agent. And having addressed their top priority by locking up shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million megadeal that is expected to be finalized before the end of the week, the Phillies’ focus is squarely on the market for mid-rotation starters.

“I’d say we’ve had a lot of conversations. I can’t say we’ve made any headway,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Tuesday during a break in the winter meetings at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. “There’s certain guys that we like more than others, certain guys that fall in that category. We’ve had conversations, of course, with them.”

Right-hander Jameson Taillon is believed to be at or near the top of the Phillies’ list of free-agent starters, according to multiple sources. But they are considering several others, including right-hander Taijuan Walker and lefty José Quintana.

The top of the free-agent pitching market began to move last week when Jacob deGrom signed a whopper of a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. The New York Mets moved to replace deGrom by agreeing Monday on a two-year, $86.66 million deal with Justin Verlander.

Although the Phillies weren’t in the market for either pitcher — nor are they bidding on lefty Carlos Rodón or right-hander Chris Bassitt, both of whom received qualifying offers and are attached to draft-pick compensation — they are paying close attention. Once Rodón, in particular, signs with a team, it figures to have a domino effect on the rest of the market.

Dombrowski said the Phillies are casting a wide net for mid-rotation starters. Eflin and Gibson combined to throw 243⅓ innings last season. Factor in the potential departure of Syndergaard, and the Phillies will have 288⅓ innings to replace in the starting rotation.

It won’t all come internally. Dombrowski said the Phillies will hold open the fifth-starter spot for a “youngster.” Painter may be the leading candidate to win it, but in reality, the Phillies almost certainly will need innings out of that spot from lefties Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez, too, especially because Painter has thrown a total of 109⅔ innings as a pro, 103⅔ of which came this season.

Is there any way Painter could start and finish the season in the rotation?

“I can’t say there’s no way,” Dombrowski said. “There’s always ways to be creative. Now if you saying, ‘Take the ball every five days, make 32 starts,’ that’s different.”

It would be helpful, then, to have a No. 4 starter who is capable of logging innings while putting up at least league-average numbers.

Taillon, Walker, and Quintana have mostly done that over the last few years.

Walker, 30, is the youngest of the group. He posted a 3.49 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 157⅓ innings this season for the Mets. Over the last three years, he has worked 369⅔ innings and posted a 105 ERA+, meaning he was 5% better than league-average pitchers.

Taillon is 15 months older than Walker. He had a 3.91 ERA in 177⅓ innings this season for the New York Yankees. Over the last three seasons, he has worked 321⅔ innings and posted a league-average 100 ERA+.

The Phillies discussed a trade-deadline move for Quintana, who instead went to St. Louis. He had a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts down the stretch for the Cardinals and finished with a 2.93 ERA overall. Over the last three seasons, he has worked 238⅔ innings with a 106 ERA+, 6% better than league average.

“We’ve touched base with all of them,” Dombrowski said, referring to nobody in particular but mid-rotation pitchers in general. “Some are moving more quickly than others. Some people want to wait to see what happens and others are moving forward.”

Kyle Schwarber agreed to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in March. J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper previously committed to playing for the U.S. team, although Harper won’t be able to do so after Tommy John surgery. ... Agent Scott Boras said Harper has “super healing qualities” but also noted that it’s too soon to predict when he may be able to return. ... Realmuto was named to the All-MLB first team. Schwarber and Aaron Nola grabbed second-team honors. ... Phillies vice president of baseball communications Kevin Gregg received MLB’s Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence.