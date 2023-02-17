‘The new guy’s here’: Phillies’ Trea Turner off to a smashing start during spring batting practice

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Trea Turner stepped into the batter’s box on one of the fields at the Phillies’ spring training facility on Thursday afternoon. The $300 million shortstop, who was one of the team’s first acquisitions of the offseason, saw one pitch, fouled it off, and launched the next one out of the park.

Kyle Schwarber, who was leaning against the batting cage to watch his new teammate, saw the ball land with a resounding thud.

“Car,” he yelled. “CAR!”

“Oh yeah,” Turner replied. “Shouldn’t have parked there. Sorry!”

“The new guy’s here,” chirped Brandon Marsh.

Hitting coach Kevin Long, who was on the mound pitching to Turner, decided to chime in.

“I’ve got [$300] million reasons why you’ll pay for that,” he shouted.

The hitters resumed their batting practice, and didn’t think much more about where Turner’s baseball had landed. But don’t be mistaken — it landed somewhere, and damage was undoubtedly done.

Alec Bohm mused that it could be one of the white vans in the lot beyond right field. Long guessed that it hit one of the minor leaguer’s cars (which seems especially cruel, given their salaries). Doug Kemp, the general manager of BayCare Ballpark, said his team is looking into it, but added that the Phillies “do not cover damage from a foul ball.”

Translation: Park at your own risk.

On Friday afternoon, Schwarber hit a ball that went back, back, back, over the fence, and narrowly bounced in front of a car. If it had landed a few feet further, it could have shattered a windshield. But even if it had, he wouldn’t have been on the hook.

“I have never had to pay the bill, fortunately,” Schwarber said. “One day when I was with the Cubs, we got Safelite to come out and take care of a couple of cars. There were a couple of cars parked beyond right field that had a couple of windows broken. I hit one of the bombs [that broke a window], but I don’t take care of the bills. It’s park at your own risk.”

Extra bases

Rob Thomson said Bryce Harper will report to camp either the first or second week of March to be around his teammates and continue his rehab. Thomson said Harper has been doing well with his rehab from elbow surgery. A few former Phillies were in camp on Friday, such as former general manager Pat Gillick and former manager Ryne Sandberg. Thomson said the Phillies will host a few guest instructors over the course of spring training, such as Howie Kendrick, Jimmy Rollins, Larry Bowa and Charlie Manuel. With multiple rule changes coming to MLB in 2023, the Phillies have been in the process of educating their players on what to expect this season. Getting used to the pitch clock has been a point of emphasis. Thomson said they have two clocks in the bullpens at the Phillies’ spring training facility. He also said he’s encouraged the Phillies’ older players to reach out to some younger players, who played with the new rules in the minor leagues, to acclimate themselves quicker.

