“So one thing that’s very important to Vince, and I completely understand why it’s important to him, is being able to prepare for what we ask him to do. And it’s imperfect that he’s had to go back and forth between rotation spot and bullpen,” Kapler said. “What I told him today, and it’s sort of important that he repeats in his own mind, is, ‘I prepare my whole life to deliver a pitch on the mound. I have been doing this since I was a kid. I came through the minor leagues. I’ve pitched in the bullpen. I’ve started big games for us. I’m ready for this.’ And he is. He’s physically prepared for it. He’s mentally prepared for it. It’s time for him to share that. ‘I am ready for this moment,’ and go out there and get it done.”