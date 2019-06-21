Four weeks after telling Vince Velasquez that he was moving to the bullpen, the Phillies are giving the former starting pitcher another crack at the rotation.
Velasquez will start Saturday against Miami and Gabe Kapler said it is an opportunity for the righthander to take hold of the fifth spot in the starting rotation. Velasquez will not be on the limited pitch count he had last Sunday when he struggled in a spot-start against the Braves.
Enyel De Los Santos will start Sunday for the Phillies as they scramble to fill their starting rotation following the doubleheader this week in Washington. The Phillies will need one of the two to stick in the rotation and it seems Velasquez has the inside track.
“It's up to him,” Kapler said of Velasquez. “He's got a really cool opportunity in front of him and he has a chance to seize it.”
The Phillies moved Velasquez to the bullpen after he posted a 3.99 ERA in his first six starts, none of which extended past the sixth inning. They were then high on their depth. Nick Pivetta was back from triple A. Jerad Eickhoff was pitching well. Cole Irvin had made three starts after being promoted. They could afford to move Velasquez to the bullpen.
Four weeks later, things have changed. Eickhoff is on the injured list with biceps tendinitis. Irvin was dropped Friday to triple A. The starting rotation, outside of Zach Eflin, has struggled. The Phillies no longer have the luxury to try Velasquez in the bullpen.
“So one thing that’s very important to Vince, and I completely understand why it’s important to him, is being able to prepare for what we ask him to do. And it’s imperfect that he’s had to go back and forth between rotation spot and bullpen,” Kapler said. “What I told him today, and it’s sort of important that he repeats in his own mind, is, ‘I prepare my whole life to deliver a pitch on the mound. I have been doing this since I was a kid. I came through the minor leagues. I’ve pitched in the bullpen. I’ve started big games for us. I’m ready for this.’ And he is. He’s physically prepared for it. He’s mentally prepared for it. It’s time for him to share that. ‘I am ready for this moment,’ and go out there and get it done.”