Scott Rolen among three to be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame

The Phillies will induct newly elected Hall of Famer Scott Rolen, former general manager John Quinn, and former owner and team president Ruly Carpenter into the Wall of Fame this summer at Citizens Bank Park, the team announced on Tuesday.

Quinn and Carpenter will be inducted posthumously before the Phillies-Twins game on Aug. 12. Rolen, who is unable to attend the Aug. 12 ceremony because of a personal conflict, will be honored before the Phillies’ Sept. 22 game against the Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

”I am humbled and honored to join so many great Phillies on the team’s Wall of Fame,” Rolen said in a Phillies press release. “My years in Philadelphia, I wouldn’t trade for anything. It taught me how to play the game, how to hustle and play hard. I’m grateful to Philadelphia and the Phillies for the important role they played in my career.”

Rolen, a seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove Award-winning third baseman, began his career in Philadelphia. He was drafted by the Phillies in the second round of the 1993 MLB draft, and debuted with them in 1996. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 1997 after his first full season with the Phillies, in which the hit .283/.377/.469. Rolen won the award unanimously and became the first Phillie to win it since Dick Allen in 1964.

Rolen played seven seasons with the Phillies, batting .282/.373/.504 with 207 doubles, 150 home runs, 559 RBIs, 426 walks, 533 runs and 71 stolen bases. He was traded to the Cardinals in 2002, and spent six seasons there, before they traded him to the Blue Jays in 2008. Rolen finished his career with the Cincinnati Reds, playing four seasons from 2009-2012. He hit .281/.364/.490 over his 17-year-career with an OPS+ of 122.

Quinn oversaw the Phillies’ baseball operations department from 1959-72. He drafted, signed, or traded for Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton, Larry Bowa, Greg Luzinski and Bob Boone, creating the core of the Phillies’ first World Series-winning team in 1980.

The Carpenter family owned the Phillies from 1943-81. Ruly Carpenter became team president in 1972, at age 32, becoming the youngest team president in the National League. Over the nine years Carpenter was president, the Phillies made the postseason five times, posting a record of 763-640.

”In different but important ways, Scott Rolen, John Quinn and Ruly Carpenter all left an indelible mark of greatness on our organization, and we are proud to honor them,” Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton said in a press release. “Philadelphia is the place where Scott Rolen laid the foundation for a magnificent Hall of Fame career. It was a privilege to watch him play. We look forward to seeing him and his family on Sept. 22.”

Middleton continued, “From the executive and ownership levels, John Quinn and Ruly Carpenter both made monumental and everlasting contributions to our organization, and the fruits of their labors produced wins on the field and beyond. We are pleased to welcome their families to Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 12.”