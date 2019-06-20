“It has been tough,” said right-hander Zach Eflin, who received almost as little support in the first game as Jake Arrieta did in the second. “But, like I said a few days ago, this is going to happen throughout a season [to] the best teams in the game and the worst teams in the game. It’s really about how we bounce back. Nobody is pressing the panic button. We know we’re going to be just fine. It’s just one of those rough patches."