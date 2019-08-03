In order to emerge from that race, they’ll need more pitching performances like the ones they received Friday from Pivetta and Vargas. Two weeks ago, Vargas was pitching for the Mets and Pivetta was being told he was moving to the bullpen. Now, they both stand to play important roles in the final stretches of postseason chase. A season built around hitting could be decided by the Phillies having enough pitching. They did on Friday, until they had use a pitcher in left field and an outfielder on the mound.