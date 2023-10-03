Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins to head to Florida to face live pitching and continue work toward possible return

Rhys Hoskins will leave town Wednesday to join the Phillies’ training camp for reserve players in Clearwater, Fla.

If he returns, it would be for the World Series.

Before fans get too excited, Hoskins, who missed the season after March 31 surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, only recently began taking batting practice and running the bases. In Florida, he will progress to facing live pitching. The Phillies have seven pitchers in their “stay ready” camp.

Team officials also have said repeatedly that Hoskins wouldn’t be ready to play until at least the World Series — and even then, only as a hitter.

Interestingly, though, the Phillies chose to carry 12 pitchers — and a fifth bench player — in the best-of-three wild-card round against the Marlins.

Manager Rob Thomson suggested Tuesday they would likely carry a 13th pitcher in a longer series.

But with the expanded bench against the Marlins, Thomson said the Phillies would be more likely to put Brandon Marsh or Jake Cave in left field if they use Weston Wilson to pinch-hit against a lefty for Cristian Pache, a two-player move that could serve as a blueprint for how they would deploy Hoskins if they reach the World Series, he’s ready to hit, and they’re content to carry only 12 pitchers.

A lot must happen for the Phillies to seriously mull that scenario. But by sending Hoskins to Florida, they’re at least preparing for the possibility.

”I think there’s a chance,” Thomson said. “I really do. He’s progressed so well. There haven’t been any setbacks. But there’s still some testing to do. So he’s not a guarantee. He’s not a lock for that. But I’m optimistic.”