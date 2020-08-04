After going seven days – twice the length of a typical All-Star break – without playing, the Phillies began their first road trip of the season Monday by giving saliva samples and getting seat assignments in a caravan of buses that traveled 108 miles, bypassed the team hotel, and ended up at Yankee Stadium about 5 1/2 hours before seeing Gerrit Cole’s first pitch.
Is there a better snapshot of pandemic baseball in 2020?
These are “weird times,” as pitcher Jake Arrieta said the other day. Nobody will argue that. But the weirdness has been heightened for the Phillies, who faced the monumental challenge of coming back from a weeklong layoff caused by circumstances beyond their control and facing not only the hottest team in baseball but arguably the best pitcher in the game, too.
Everything that happened Monday night – including the Phillies’ falling behind 6-1 before rain halted play in the seventh inning – needed to be viewed through that prism.
The Yankees entered with six consecutive wins, twice as many as the total number of games played by the Phillies. If Arrieta missed with a few pitches in the first inning, if the Phillies struggled to come up with big hits against Cole, well, there was an easy explanation.
Brett Gardner gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead with a leadoff home run in the third inning. Arrieta gave up back-to-back two-out doubles to scorching-hot Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks to stretch the margin to 3-1.
Overall, though, Arrieta did about as much as the Phillies could’ve asked, especially considering he hadn’t pitched since a July 22 intrasquad scrimmage. He got big double plays in the first and second innings and used his sinker to record seven ground-ball outs.
The backbreaker came in the sixth, when Gio Urshela tagged reliever Deolis Guerra for a three-run homer to make it 6-1 before the rain.
“It’s obviously not the hand that we’d like to be dealt,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said before the game. “But we’re taking everything as we can in stride. We’re here and we’re excited to get to compete again.”
To recap: The Phillies began the season with three games against the Miami Marlins, then had seven consecutive games postponed “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Major League Baseball, because of a COVID-19 outbreak that infected 20 members of the Marlins’ traveling party in Philadelphia and a visiting clubhouse attendant.
The Phillies didn’t have access to Citizens Bank Park for four days last week. They worked out in small groups at staggered times Saturday and Sunday. Mostly, though, players were on their own. Arrieta played catch at a field near his house with reliever Tommy Hunter; Hoskins hit off a tee in his yard.
“Not ideal,” Hoskins said.
If the Phillies are angry, though, they have mostly opted to take the high road. There’s little doubt that they were frustrated, proof of which could be found on left-fielder Andrew McCutchen’s Twitter feed.
But manager Joe Girardi characterized the Marlins’ contagion as “a great wake-up call for baseball,” a reminder that any deviation from Major League Baseball’s 113 pages of protocols could threaten not only one team’s fortunes but the entire house of cards upon which this season-within-a-pandemic is built.
There weren't any complaints, then, when the Phillies received what Girardi termed as "care packages" that included masks and sanitary wipes. Nor did any players gripe when they were separated on the team buses such that the entire infield, outfield and pitching staff wouldn't be within contact-tracing distance of one another in case of an outbreak.
"We had assigned seats during the exhibition games [to Washington and New York], but I think we're a little more strategic [now]," Girardi said. "I think guys understand. Our guys have really bought into anything we've asked them to do. They know it's for their own health, it's for the health of this club, and for us to continue, we need to stay this way.
“There has been no pushback at any point. Guys have done what we’ve asked with really no questions asked.”
What more can they do?
Girardi had hoped a return to action would bring “some normalcy” to the Phillies’ season. No such luck. Tuesday night’s game was postponed even before Monday night’s began, a preemptive strike with a tropical-storm warning set for the area as a result of Hurricane Isaias.
So, rather than checking into a hotel in midtown Manhattan after the game – and using the wipes in those care packages to sanitize the rooms that they aren’t supposed to leave except to go to the ballpark – the Phillies got back on their buses and took a late-night ride home.
The Phillies and Yankees will play a doubleheader Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. In an oddity, the Phillies’ next 13 games – and 16 of their first 17 – will be played at home.
Just another weird 2020 twist.
“The hardest thing is trying to keep players sharp. We’re really not going to know until we go through this,” Girardi said. “You want to try to get back to some normalcy and normalcy in baseball is playing every day. This is an everyday sport. Not once a week. If we’re in football, we’d be in good shape. But we’re not.”