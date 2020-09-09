The Phillies scored twice in the first inning of the nightcap, raising their National League-leading total to 34 first-inning runs. ... Tuesday began a stretch of five doubleheaders in 15 days for the Phillies, a grueling but not unprecedented schedule. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Phillies played five doubleheaders in two weeks from July 22 to Aug. 4, 1973. They went 8-8 during that span en route to a 71-91 finish. ... Former Phillies catching prospect Deivy Grullon, who was designated for assignment on Aug. 31 and claimed off waivers by the Red Sox, was Boston’s 29th player for the doubleheader. He started behind the plate in the second game and singled in the tying run in the fourth inning. ... The Phillies are off Wednesday before opening a seven-game, five-day series in Miami. Arrieta is scheduled to start Thursday night against Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara. Former Phillies top prospect Sixto Sanchez, who has been electric for the Marlins since getting called up a few weeks ago, likely won’t start until Sunday or Monday.