Zack Wheeler asserted himself this season atop the Phillies’ rotation and emerged as one of baseball’s top starters but that was not enough Wednesday to win the National League’s Cy Young Award.

The award went to Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes, who led the NL in ERA (2.43) and WHIP (0.94) while pitching 46 fewer innings and striking out 13 fewer batters than Wheeler, who led the NL in both categories.

Robbie Ray of the Blue Jays won the AL Cy Young Award after leading the AL in ERA (2.84), innings (193.1), strikeouts (248) and WHIP (1.045).

The Phillies will have another chance to win an award on Thursday as Bryce Harper is considered the favorite to be named the NL’s MVP. Washington’s Juan Soto and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. are the other finalists.

A Phillies pitcher has not won the Cy Young award since Roy Halladay in 2011. Wheeler joined Steve Carlton, Curt Schilling, Jim Bunning, and Grover Cleveland Alexander as the only Phillies pitchers to log 200 or more innings and strike out 240 or more batters. A Phillies pitcher has logged 200 or more innings 283 times in franchise history and Wheeler’s 10.42 strikeouts per nine innings is the second-highest rate among all of them.

The Phillies signed Wheeler two years ago more for the promise they saw in his right arm than what he had been able to accomplish in his first five seasons. But few would have imagined what happened this season as Wheeler became a Cy Young contender.

In two seasons, Wheeler, 31, has greatly outperformed the five-year contract, $118 million contract he signed in December 2019. Over the past two seasons, Wheeler ranks second in WAR among all starting pitchers, fourth in ERA, and second in FIP.

Wheeler battled injuries during his time with the Mets and posted a roughly league-average ERA over five seasons. But he did have a fastball that sat in the upper 90s and an ability to rack up strikeouts. The Phillies thought he could complement Aaron Nola at the top of the rotation. It did not take long to see that Wheeler could be much more as he quickly asserted himself as the staff’s top pitcher. And now he’s one of the league’s top arms.

The Phillies have ground to make up to catch the World Series champion Braves and they enter next season with a slew of questions as they enter what should be a busy offseason. They have two openings in the outfield and uncertainty at third base and shortstop. They need a closer and late-inning arms and could be in the market for a starting pitcher to fill out the rotation.

There’s heavy lifting to be done before the season starts on March 31. But they do at least know who will be on the mound that afternoon in Houston against the Astros.