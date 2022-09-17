ATLANTA — Zack Wheeler hasn’t made a start since Aug. 20. The Phillies placed the right-handed pitcher on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 22, with right forearm tendinitis, and initially described the move as precautionary — a way to get the best version of Wheeler for the remainder of the season and for the playoffs — but the tendinitis has lingered longer than they expected.

Instead of missing two starts, as president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said he would, Wheeler missed five. But after facing hitters on Friday, Wheeler finally feels ready to return.

Interim manager Rob Thomson said that Wheeler will start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. It’ll be a shorter start, with a pitcher coming in after him to piggyback as Wheeler builds up his pitch count. He said Friday that if he gets to 90 pitches or so by the end of the year, he’ll feel ready to pitch early in the playoffs.

» READ MORE: Phillies still without Rhys Hoskins, add Edmundo Sosa to injured list

“Yeah, I mean it just depends on how many pitches you’re throwing per inning,” Wheeler said Friday. “It could be two up and downs, it could be four or five the first time out. So I think you’re probably going off of pitch count. As long as I’m up to 90 pitches or seven innings by the time playoffs roll around, I think I’ll be fine.

“I just want to make it to the playoffs, that’s the biggest thing. I’ve never been, so whoever starts it, I [couldn’t] really care less. Anybody is a good option.”

Wheeler’s return, while welcome, will require the Phillies to make some decisions about their starting rotation. He’ll be pitching on Noah Syndergaard’s turn in the rotation. Syndergaard, who was acquired via trade from the Angels for Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez at the deadline, has allowed 15 earned runs over his last four starts.

“As long as I’m up to 90 pitches or seven innings by the time playoffs roll around, I think I’ll be fine.” Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler

Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter, who filled in for Wheeler while he was on the injured list, has made a convincing case for taking that roster spot over Syndergaard. Of Falter’s past five outings, four have been quality starts. He’ll make his sixth start on Sunday.

When asked whether they were alterations coming to the rotation, interim manger Rob Thomson said there were, “because Wednesday is supposed to be Syndergaard’s day,” adding that he hasn’t gotten a chance to talk to the pitchers who will be shuffled around yet. But make no mistake: changes are coming.

» READ MORE: Braves take advantage of a rare Seranthony Domínguez meltdown and pile on the Phillies

Hoskins expected to return Sunday

First baseman Rhys Hoskins, who has sat out the past two games after he was hit on the hand by a pitch on Wednesday, could return to the Phillies’ lineup Sunday afternoon. According to Thomson, the plan was for Hoskins to take batting practice and a few ground balls Saturday. If Hoskins comes out of that well and the swelling in his hand keeps going down, he will play Sunday.

A few other injury updates

DH/first baseman Darick Hall suffered a right shoulder impingement at triple-A Lehigh Valley but is expected to play Saturday night. … Utility infielder Edmundo Sosa (right hamstring strain) has a Grade 2 strain and is expected to be out for at least three weeks. Thomson said the team is shooting for Sosa to return in October. … Right fielder Nick Castellanos took some dry swings (no tee, no ball) which went well, according to Thomson. He will take some more dry swings Sunday, and if that goes well, the Phillies will progress him to hitting off of a tee.