The Phillies made a roster move before their game on Friday evening, reinstating starting pitcher Zack Wheeler from the paternity list and outrighting utility man Scott Kingery to triple-A Lehigh Valley. Wheeler will start Saturday at home against the Diamondbacks, and Matt Vierling, who has experience playing the corner infield positions, will serve as the team’s primary backup infielder while infielders Johan Camargo and Nick Maton continue to nurse injuries.

“(He brings) some versatility,” interim manager Rob Thomson said of Vierling. “(He can play) anywhere in the outfield or the corner infield spots. At second base, he looks pretty smooth out there. He’s an athlete. He moves around well; he’s got a lot of tools. He’s got a lot of value for us.”

Vierling was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 7, when he hit a pinch-hit home run off of reliever Josh Hader to give the Phillies a 3-2 win over the Brewers.

Maton is on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 4 with a right shoulder strain, and Camargo is on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 6 with a right knee strain. Thomson said that both infielders are making progress but aren’t ready to return yet. Maton did some throwing in the batting cages on Friday, and “feels a little bit better.” Thomson said that Maton will throw again Saturday.

Kent Emanuel, Ryan Sherriff start rehab assignments

Left-handed pitchers Kent Emanuel and Ryan Sherriff started their rehab assignments Thursday in Clearwater, Fla. Thomson said Emanuel, who was on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow impingement, went three innings and pitched “very well.” The Phillies are looking at Emanuel as someone who could provide rotation depth, since he has experience starting games.

Sherriff, who will be used out of the bullpen, threw one inning and hit 93-94 mph on the radar gun. Thomson said right-handed reliever Sam Coonrod, who is on the 60-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis, hasn’t been activated for a rehab assignment yet.