Phillies push back Zack Wheeler’s next start because of shoulder soreness

Zack Wheeler played catch in the outfield, as usual, then jogged to the Phillies’ dugout and disappeared down the tunnel to the clubhouse before Wednesday’s game.

Nothing to see there, right?

Maybe not. But Wheeler told the training staff this week that his right shoulder felt “more sore than he normally is” between starts, according to manager Rob Thomson. And because this is Zack Wheeler, the Phillies sent him for diagnostic imaging.

“It was clean,” Thomson said, and the sigh of relief was palpable in every hallway at Citizens Bank Park.

But the Phillies can’t win the World Series without their best pitcher — among the best two or three in the sport. So, Thomson said Wheeler’s next start will be delayed by two days — from Friday to Sunday in Texas — out of an abundance of caution.

“We can back him up even more if we need to,” Thomson said, “because we’ve got the off day [Thursday].”

Wheeler declined comment before the Phillies wrapped up a series against the Orioles and left town to begin a 10-game road trip Friday night in Texas.

Are the Phillies concerned?

“No,” Thomson said, “because he’s fine.”

OK, let’s backtrack. Wheeler said he lobbied Thomson to go back out for the seventh inning Saturday against the Tigers. Dillon Dingler reached on an error by third baseman Otto Kemp before Javier Báez homered on a first-pitch sinker.

“That was on me going back out for the seventh,” Wheeler said after the game. “I told [Thomson] that I really wanted to, and we just have that respect for each other so he let me. At the end of the day, maybe I shouldn’t have. But I really did feel good being able to go back out there.”

Wheeler threw 98 pitches against the Tigers, the first time since June 20 that he didn’t top 100. He has averaged 103.7 pitches in his last seven starts, including a 108-pitch, complete-game one-hitter on July 6.

In three starts since the All-Star break, Wheeler has given up 21 hits (four homers) in 17⅔ innings and posted a 4.58 ERA. He lamented a lack of command after a July 27 start at Yankee Stadium in which he walked two batters and hit three. He didn’t issue a walk against the Tigers.

Does the shoulder soreness explain the command issues?

“I think the complete game affected his command,” said Thomson, who believes starters can experience lingering aftereffects from pitching complete games.

Wheeler, 35, has been as durable as any pitcher in baseball over the last seven years. He leads all pitchers in innings (1,164⅓) and ranks fourth in starts (186) since 2019.

It’s a credit to Wheeler’s relationship with head athletic trainer/director of medical services Paul Buchheit. Wheeler signed with the Phillies in December 2019, one month after Buchheit was hired away from the Red Sox. They have developed a close relationship. Wheeler trusts Buchheit with everything.

Three years ago, the Phillies shut down Wheeler for three weeks down the stretch to help prevent a twinge in his forearm from becoming a full-blown elbow injury. Wheeler benefited from the breather and was healthy throughout a postseason run that didn’t stop until Game 6 of the World Series.

For now, the Phillies haven’t discussed a similar plan for Wheeler or cutting back on his volume of innings within starts.

“We’ll see,” Thomson said. “I’m not planning on it.”

Thomson said the Phillies may consider a six-man rotation, especially with 24 games in 25 days beginning Friday. And there are reinforcements on the way.

Aaron Nola was scheduled for approximately 60-70 pitches Wednesday night for triple-A Lehigh Valley. He likely will need one more start before returning to the rotation in mid-August.

Nola’s return could push fill-in starter Taijuan Walker back to the bullpen. But Walker has a 3.28 ERA in his last five starts, including six scoreless innings Tuesday night against the Orioles.

The Phillies could keep Walker in the rotation through the end of the month, even after Nola returns, and build in additional rest for Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, and Jesús Luzardo.

“It’s up to them, whatever they decide,” Walker said. “I’ve been keeping the same routine, so I’m ready for whatever they need me to do, if it’s back in the bullpen or sixth [starter], or whatever it is. I’m just going to be ready like I have been.”

One pitcher who isn’t an immediate option: Andrew Painter.

Painter allowed five runs on five hits and four walks in four innings Tuesday night for Lehigh Valley, the continuation of a four-month struggle in his first year back after missing two seasons with a torn elbow ligament that resulted in Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old top prospect has a 4.88 ERA in 15 triple-A starts.

In the offseason, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski memorably said Painter could be in the majors by “July-ish.” In early August, a call-up isn’t on the horizon.

“It’s always been about him pitching well and being healthy,” Thomson said. “Coming back from this injury takes a while. A lot of times it’s two years. Look at [Marlins ace Sandy] Alcantara. A number of guys, it’s usually the second year that it really all comes together. So, we just have to wait and see.”

That now applies to Wheeler’s cranky shoulder, too.

Extra bases

Third baseman Alec Bohm (rib) and reliever José Alvarado (suspended) are scheduled to report to Lehigh Valley and could begin playing triple-A games over the weekend. Bohm could return by mid-August. Alvarado is eligible to rejoin the Phillies’ bullpen on Aug. 19. ... After a day off, Sánchez (10-3, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night in Texas against Rangers righty Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.22).