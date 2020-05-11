Plenty has been written about the potential reasons for such declines. There is no prime suspect. As is usually the case with group behavioral dynamics, momentum is probably a function of a host of variables. There’s an argument to be made that the for-profit sports industry is like any monopolistic endeavor, where the market dynamics of a captive audience results in a business model that prioritizes the maximization of revenue-per-customer ahead of the expansion of the customer base. If you want to watch major college football in Pennsylvania, you have no choice but to watch Penn State play whatever team it decides to schedule. That, or you can watch whatever team schedules Pitt. Thus, you get a system where Penn State schedules Idaho and Buffalo to start the season, counts two sellouts as money in the bank, and outscores them 134-20 in a couple of games where the guys who still have zits on their face get to play.