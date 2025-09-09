Aidan Miller among three prospects to receive minor-league promotions by the Phillies

It’s moving day for three Phillies prospects.

With two weeks left in the minor league season, shortstop Aidan Miller, second baseman Aroon Escobar, and outfielder Dante Nori received promotions, the Phillies announced Tuesday. Miller will join triple-A Lehigh Valley, while Escobar and Nori will finish the season with double-A Reading.

Miller, 21, overcame a slow start to hit .259 with an .809 OPS and Eastern League-leading 52 stolen bases. Since Aug. 1, he batted .361 with five homers, 15 steals, and a 1.115 OPS.

The base stealing, in particular, has stood out to Phillies officials as a positive, even unexpected development.

Minor league director Luke Murton noted recently that he was skeptical in spring training when baserunning coordinator Gary Cathcart suggested that Miller be among the players who had a green light to run.

“I was like, ‘Hey man, I don’t think Aidan Miller’s going to steal a ton of bases in the big leagues. That’s just me,’” Murton said by phone recently. “He’s like, ‘Well, I think he’s going to.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t.’”

Murton agreed to let Cathcart give Miller a green light. A few months later, Murton was watching Reading play and marveled that Miller had already swiped more than 20 bases.

“I will say that Aidan Miller has gotten faster,” Murton said. “I saw him as an amateur player, and his speed has improved. He’s done a tremendous job with his body and getting in great shape. I think he has gotten faster and the instincts on the bases are continuing to improve.”

Escobar, 20, began the season at low-A Clearwater and moved up to high-A Jersey Shore on July 8. In his first full pro season, he’s batting .274 with 15 homers and a .786 OPS.

Nori, 20, spent most of the season with Clearwater, where he was leading the Florida State League with 111 hits before getting called up to Jersey Shore two weeks ago. Overall, he’s batting .264 with four homers, 50 stolen bases, and a .742 OPS.