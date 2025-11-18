Phillies prospect Dante Nori blazed through his first full pro season. His next goal? Playing for Italy in the WBC.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It only took Phillies outfield prospect Dante Nori 14.76 seconds to leg out an inside-the-park home run in one of his final games in the Arizona Fall League.

On Nov. 6, Nori blasted a ball 414 feet into deep right-center field at Salt River Fields, the spring training home of the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks. Off the bat, Nori thought it was a no-doubter that would certainly carry over the wall.

“Out of the box, I was like, ‘Aw, it’s gone,’” Nori said. “I’ve seen some balls that I’ve hit that well. I was like, ‘All right, that’s going to get out.’ And I remember, right as I passed first base, I saw it clank off the wall. And I was like, ‘Uh-oh, we’ve got to go.”

Despite getting a slow start, the speedy left-handed hitter clocked one of the fastest times recorded around the bases in 2025. Only Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (14.71 seconds) circled the bases at a faster pace in a major league game this year.

The Phillies’ 2024 first-round pick dazzled in his short time in the AFL, a six-week showcase for some of baseball’s most promising minor league prospects.

Nori, 21, impressed scouts with his defense and baserunning, while batting .308 with a .386 on-base percentage, .822 OPS, seven RBIs, and two stolen bases in 12 games. But his time was limited due to an undisclosed leg injury that he suffered in his first AFL game on Oct. 7.

Nori said he “tweaked something” on a steal attempt, and chose to play it safe, taking the next two weeks off.

He returned to the Surprise Saguaros’ lineup Oct. 21 and saw regular playing time as the leadoff man and center fielder, a spot he hopes to occupy one day for the Phillies. His presence in the Saguaros’ lineup helped them win the AFL championship.

“I think I find ways to help my team win,” Nori said. “If it’s not with your bat, it’s with your glove, it’s with your speed. You know, you’re not always going to have your bat every single day. Sometimes, it might be the opposite. You might not have your glove, but you’re going to find a way to help your team win.”

Nori’s first full season in the Phillies organization started slowly — he batted just .221 through his first 50 games at single-A Clearwater — prompting him to modify his approach, as well as his bat selection.

“After the first two months I was struggling, so we made an adjustment,” Nori said. “I moved closer on the plate, and I switched to the torpedo bat, and since then, it’s been good.”

Nori saw immediate results, batting .300 with a .410 OBP and .860 OPS over his final 58 games in single-A, earning him a promotion to high-A Jersey Shore in mid-August, before finishing his regular season at double-A Reading.

Nori said the torpedo bat made an impact.

“Honestly, [the bat] just brings the barrel closer to my hands,” Nori said. “All my mishits are usually close to the hands, so it’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Hey, if I’m missing there, why not bring more of the barrel in, up closer to the plate, so it just brings the barrel closer to me?’ And I’m able to contribute more. So, I like it way more. It’s been fun.”

Late in July, Nori was thrilled to receive a call about playing in the Fall League. He believes he made the best of the experience, and said his favorite part was making connections with other players and coaches, and learning from them.

“Honestly, just the relationships,” Nori said. “Just hearing how different organizations work, and just keep playing the game. We’ve been playing since January, and I think it’s a privilege to be here, and just to finish the year on a high note against some top competition, that’s all I could ask for.”

With his first full season of pro ball behind him, Nori will head home for the winter. He hopes to start 2026 in double A.

“I could see myself starting in double A,” Nori said. “That’s the goal. [I wanted to] come down here and prove that [I] can play at that level. So, start in double A, and then you know, you just take it one step at a time. So, the next one’s triple A, and then after that, it’s the big leagues.”

But before beginning his next minor league assignment, Nori has his eyes fixed on another objective: playing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Italy. While his addition to the team has not yet been finalized, Nori, who is of Italian heritage, has been in contact with the Italian national team and is excited about the potential opportunity to play in the WBC.

Nori, the son of longtime NBA assistant coach Micah Nori, was born in Canada and spent most of his childhood in the United States. His grandfather is a longtime baseball coach who helped recruit Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber to play at Indiana University.

“I worked out with Schwarber in the offseason these past three seasons,” Nori said. “So, I’m at his facility hitting with him, so I know I have a great bond with him.”

And he added about the National League home run king, who is a free agent: “I’m really hoping he comes back.”