Red Sox introduce Ranger Suárez, who clarifies the pronunciation of his name

Former Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez took the podium in a Red Sox jersey for the first time Wednesday when he was officially introduced at Fenway Park.

The 30-year-old Suárez, who signed with the Phillies as a 16-year-old from Venezuela and developed into an All-Star and key rotation piece, departed in free agency this winter. His five-year, $130 million contract with the Red Sox became official Wednesday.

Advertisement

When prompted by a reporter at his introductory news conference, Suárez clarified the traditional Spanish pronunciation of his first name.

“My name is actually [Rahn-HER], but however you guys want to address me, [RAYN-jurr] is how most people do, so I’m comfortable with either,” he said through an interpreter.

Throughout his tenure with the Phillies, Suárez was typically referred to with an Anglicized pronunciation of his first name. His walk-out song, “Mr. Rager” by Kid Cudi, was even a nod to it.

The left-hander also expressed excitement about joining the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry. He said he rooted for Boston as a child in Venezuela.

“Since I was a little kid, when we would watch baseball on TV, what would be on was Red Sox-Yankees,” Suárez said. “And everyone was going for the Yankees and I asked, ‘Why is no one going for Boston?’ And that’s where the interest started.”