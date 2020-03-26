SL: Also the whole viewing experience is different. Maybe now you take some time and you go get a beer or you go get a hot dog. But [back then], you’re there to watch the game. What was absent from those crowd shots? Camera phones. Any other kind of device. Now you see people playing on their phone or texting their buddy or taking video. … At that time you are in your seat. When that game was played, I was a senior in high school. I remember when I was that age or younger going to games with my dad and we wouldn’t even get out of our seats to get concessions. He would just get them from the vendor and have him throw the hot dog at us. I mean, you literally went there, sat down, started watching the game and you didn’t really get up unless you had to go to the bathroom or concessions stand until you left. And that was your viewing experience. And that probably has something to do with the intensity of the crowd too. You were there in your seat and you were there for the game.