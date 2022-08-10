Rob Thomson won’t get into a spitting contest — magic loogie or otherwise — with Keith Hernandez.

During the Mets telecast Tuesday night, Hernandez confessed that he asked his bosses at Sportsnet New York for time off during two upcoming series with the Phillies because he doesn’t like watching the Phillies play.

“As far as fundamentally and defensively, the Phillies have always been ...”

Hernandez paused a beat.

“Not up to it.”

Zing.

Thomson said Wednesday he heard about the comment, which Hernandez, a former Mets great and popular TV analyst, is paid to make. So, the Phillies interim manager mostly shrugged it off while also defending his team’s improved defense since its last series against the Mets.

“He’s a good baseball man and I respect his opinion, but it doesn’t mean I happen to agree with it,” Thomson said. “Because I don’t. I think we’ve been playing very well defensively the last couple of months.”

Thomson noted that the Phillies made five errors in July and one so far in August entering Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins. According to Statcast, the Phillies have recorded one out above average since the beginning of June, compared to 22 outs below average in April and May.

There may be no bigger reason for the Phillies’ 39-19 turnaround since they fired Joe Girardi on June 3. The Mets haven’t faced the Phillies — and presumably, Hernandez hasn’t seen the Phillies play — since May 29.

Hernandez will miss this weekend’s series in New York because he’s attending the 40th anniversary reunion of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series champions. He said he won’t be in Philadelphia next weekend because he’s taking time off.

When Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen joked that the Phillies appear to “be playing up to your standards,” Hernandez said, “Well, we’ll see. Don’t hold your breath.”

Thomson wasn’t taking the cheese.

“That’s his opinion,” he said, “and I don’t agree with it.”

Hall will feel a pinch

Darick Hall’s six weeks in the majors have produced several “pinch-me” moments.

Soon, though, he will become mostly a pinch-hitter.

The Phillies called up Hall in late June after Bryce Harper fractured his left thumb and have used him primarily as a designated hitter against right-handed pitchers. Hall had eight doubles and eight homers in 103 at-bats for a .619 slugging percentage entering Wednesday night’s showdown with Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

When Harper returns from the injured list, likely in September, and occupies the DH spot again, Hall will move to the bench. It’s going to be new for him, considering he played every day in the minors.

“I’m not sure how he’ll react to that,” Thomson said. “Because it’s a tough job, especially for a young guy. He’s probably used to getting four or five at-bats every day. That can be tough on a young player.”

Thomson said he hasn’t been surprised that Hall has sustained his production after an initial flurry of three homers in his first 12 at-bats. The Phillies have played Hall almost exclusively against righties, a platoon advantage that has helped put him in position to succeed.

“There’s going to be some adjustments that we’re going to have to make as the league is going to start to adjust to him a little bit,” Thomson said. “Once that happens, he’s going to have to make some adjustments. But I think he’s really very consistent. He’s been really good.”

More rest for Realmuto?

J.T. Realmuto has been behind the plate for about 60 innings more than any other major league catcher. But Thomson said he’s being more judicious about getting him rest to keep him fresh, suggesting he won’t start Realmuto more than five days in a row.

It’s working.

Realmuto was 26-for-65 (.400) with five doubles, two triples, six homers, and a 1.274 on-base plus slugging in his last 18 games through Tuesday night. He also was only the fifth catcher since 1901 to have multiple extra-base hits and a home run in three consecutive games.

“Nothing necessarily clicked,” Realmuto said. “I just got back to what I’d done well in the past. I went back to the drawing board and really just trusted my approach that’s worked for me, really, since I’ve been in the big leagues.”

Extra bases

Entering Wednesday night, the Phillies had won 40 of 59 games for the first time since their 102-win season in 2011. ... Top prospect Andrew Painter and recently traded Ben Brown were named by the Phillies as co-pitchers of the month in the minors for July. Double-A outfielder Carlos De La Cruz was named player of the month. ... Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA) will start the series finale at 1:05 p.m. Thursday against Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61).