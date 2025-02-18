Phillies will get their first look at robot umps in spring games: ‘There is some strategy to it’

CLEARWATER, Fla. — When the Phillies open the Grapefruit League schedule Saturday, they will have access to a new technology that could be ready for widespread use next year.

Make way for the robo-umps.

An automated ball-strike system will be available at 60% of spring training games in Florida and Arizona, Major League Baseball announced last month, including 27 of the Phillies' 31 exhibitions. Teams will begin with two challenges and retain them as long as they’re successful.

“I saw it in [the] Arizona [Fall League] for the first time, and I liked it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I really did. And there is some strategy to it.”

An umpire will continue to call balls and strikes, as usual, but the batter, catcher, or pitcher may challenge any pitch by tapping their hat. It must happen instantaneously. Players aren’t permitted to confer with the dugout based on a replay. The new system was introduced in the minors last season, and some managers directed players not to challenge until later in the game.

Thomson said he would prefer if the challenges are initiated by the batter or the catcher because they have the best view of the finish on a particular pitch.

The Phillies will meet Friday to go over how they intend to use ABS. But Thomson said he doesn’t plan to be overly strategic in spring training. If anything, he will encourage players who are competing for jobs to challenge pitches.

“My mindset is there’s some strategy to it for regular season,” Thomson said. “Spring training, there’s guys that are fighting for a job, a Wes Wilson, those guys that are really battling for that last spot. If you need to use it in the first inning, go ahead and use it. If they’re going to punch you out and you think it’s a ball, use it.”

Barring injuries, the Phillies have only a few bench jobs available. Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchán are competing for the backup catcher spot; the final spot on the bench could come down to Wilson or lefty-hitting Kody Clemens.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said recently he’s hopeful of instituting ABS in regular-season games by 2026.

Harper returns

Bryce Harper returned to camp after missing one day with flu-like symptoms and homered on his first swing in live batting practice.

“He looked really good,” Thomson said. “Had a lot of energy, felt good.”

Aaron Nola, who also has been sick, was scheduled to come to the ballpark later in the day to throw to bullpen catcher Brad Flanders. After the flu swept through the clubhouse late in spring training last March, the Phillies are taking extra care not to expose players this year.

Extra bases

Trea Turner is due to take his entry physical and get on the field Wednesday. He and his wife, Kristen, announced on Instagram that they had a baby girl, Riley Mae. ... Kyle Schwarber broke out a first baseman’s mitt and fielded grounders just in case he needs to fill in at the position. Schwarber hasn’t played first base since 2021 with the Red Sox. ... Right-hander Nabil Crismatt, a nonroster invitee to camp on a minor-league contract, will start Saturday against the Tigers.