ATLANTA — Roman Quinn can’t catch a break.
There was a chance that Quinn would return from the injured list and rejoin the Phillies this weekend during the three-game series against the Braves here at SunTrust Park. But the luckless outfielder got hit by a pitch in the shoulder during the first inning of a rehab start Friday night at double-A Reading and felt some residual discomfort while swinging the bat later in the game.
"He's OK, honestly," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "I think this is much more precautionary."
Quinn isn’t playing for Reading on Saturday night, but he went through his normal pregame routine, including throwing long-toss and taking batting practice. Quinn could join the Phillies next week in Washington.
It's fair to wonder whether Quinn could've caught Brian McCann's two-run single to left-center field that capped the Braves' 9-8 walkoff victory Friday night. Left fielder Jay Bruce said he was satisfied with the jump that he got on the ball but didn't believe it could be caught. According to Statcast, the play had a 60 percent catch probability.
"I don't think Jay thought he could get to it, and as an outfielder, I've been there," Kapler said. "You just don't feel close enough to get there. You did everything in your power, and your body kind of shuts you down if you don't think you can get there."
Injured often throughout his brief career, Quinn has been out since mid-April with a strained right groin.
Left-hander Cole Irvin will be called up Sunday from triple A to pitch against the Braves in some capacity. But Kapler was either playing coy or undecided about whether the rookie will start or come in after an opener, presumably a right-handed reliever who would face at least righty-hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson. ... All signs point to reliever Pat Neshek’s returning Sunday from the injured list. He has been sidelined since May 24 with a right shoulder strain. ... Bench coach Rob Thomson was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday in St. Marys, Ontario. Infield coach Bobby Dickerson is filling in for Thomson this weekend.