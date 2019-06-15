Left-hander Cole Irvin will be called up Sunday from triple A to pitch against the Braves in some capacity. But Kapler was either playing coy or undecided about whether the rookie will start or come in after an opener, presumably a right-handed reliever who would face at least righty-hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson. ... All signs point to reliever Pat Neshek’s returning Sunday from the injured list. He has been sidelined since May 24 with a right shoulder strain. ... Bench coach Rob Thomson was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday in St. Marys, Ontario. Infield coach Bobby Dickerson is filling in for Thomson this weekend.