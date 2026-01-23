Justin Crawford, Aidan Miller among nonroster players invited to Phillies spring training
Other top prospects who earned an invite include infielder Aroon Escobar (Phillies’ No. 5 prospect) and outfielder Dante Nori, a 2024 first-round pick.
Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller highlight the 27 nonroster players the Phillies have invited to major league spring training in Clearwater, Fla. next month.
Crawford is ranked the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect by MLBPipeline, and is expected to get an opportunity to be their Opening Day center fielder. The 22-year-old slashed .334/.411/.452 in 112 games at triple-A Lehigh Valley last season.
Miller, a 21-year-old shortstop, is ranked the Phillies’ No. 2 prospect. He spent most of 2025 with double-A Reading, leading the Eastern League in walks (73) and stolen bases (52), before a September promotion to triple A. He finished the year with a .264/.392/.433 slash line across both levels.
The full list of invitees:
Left-handed pitchers: Génesis Cabrera, Tucker Davidson, Tim Mayza, and Andrew Walling.
Right-handed pitchers: Andrew Bechtold, Jonathan Hernandez, Michael Mercado, Trevor Richards, and Bryse Wilson
Catchers: Kehden Hettiger, Mark Kolozsvary, Paul McIntosh, René Pinto, and Caleb Ricketts
Infielders: Keaton Anthony, Christian Cairo, Carson DeMartini, Aroon Escobar, Aidan Miller, Liover Peguero, Bryan Rincon, and José Rodríguez
Outfielders: Dylan Campbell, Justin Crawford, Bryan De La Cruz, and Dante Nori
Infielder/Outfielder: Felix Reyes