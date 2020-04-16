Halladay’s father, Harry, told the NTSB that he was concerned that his son was abusing prescription medications and that it may have played a role in the accident. Harry Halladay, who is also a pilot, said his son enrolled a couple of years earlier in an in-house detox program for an addiction to lorazepam, another sedative. Halladay’s primary care physician said the former pitcher went to inpatient rehab in 2013 and from January to March 2015. At the time, Halladay had been abusing opioids and benzodiazepine, a tranquilizer, according to the report.