SAN DIEGO — Kyle Schwarber often walks through the Phillies’ clubhouse wearing American flag shorts. In a few months, the slugger will play for Team USA.

Schwarber has committed to playing for the U.S. team in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Major League Baseball announced on its social media accounts Tuesday. Schwarber will join J.T. Realmuto and new Phillies teammate Trea Turner, both of whom previously signed on to play for Team USA in the tournament, which will be held from March 8-21.

Bryce Harper agreed in August to play for the U.S., although he will have to back out after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery on Nov. 23. The Phillies have said they expect Harper to return, initially as a designated hitter, “by the All-Star break.”

Speaking in the lobby of the Manchester Grand Hyatt at the winter meetings, agent Scott Boras said Harper has demonstrated “super healing qualities,” but also noted that it’s too soon to predict when he may be able to return.

”I think with these procedures you have to be cautious,” Boras said. “You have to be delicate with it. You measure it, normally every few weeks, as you advance. It’s hard to say specifically. ... I just think that there’s going to be an attitude on his part that, as much as the doctors allow, I’m sure Bryce will get back on the field.”

Schwarber led the National League with 46 homers in his first season with the Phillies.

