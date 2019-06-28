“I don’t think there’s a specific job that the leadoff hitter has,” Kingery said. “Whoever is at the top of the lineup plays baseball the way that they know how to. I know people talk about seeing pitches, walking. Regardless, I don’t think there’s one specific type of leadoff hitter. I just think it changes from team to team depending on who’s there. I have the same mindset as every other spot in the lineup. I did it pretty much my whole minor-league career, so it’s just back to normal.”