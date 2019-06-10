Tom Eshelman, the Phillies’ minor-league pitcher of the year just two seasons ago, was traded Monday morning to Baltimore for additional spending money on the international free-agent market.
Eshelman, who will turn 25 this month, started last season on the brink of the majors after a terrific 2017. But he struggled in 2018 and had a 5.84 ERA for triple-A Lehigh Valley. The right-hander was left unprotected last winter in the Rule 5 draft and started the season in extended spring training because the Phillies did not have a rotation spot for him in the minor leagues.
He returned to triple A last month and posted a 2.77 ERA in four starts. His final start in the Phillies system was an eight-inning complete game Friday.
Eshelman is a command-oriented starter who has walked just 107 batters in 476 minor-league innings. He was the Paul Owens Award winner in 2017 after posting a 2.40 ERA in 23 starts between double A and triple A. The Phillies had acquired Eshelman in December 2015 as part of the trade that sent Ken Giles to Houston.
Vince Velasquez is the last player remaining from the five players the Phillies received in that deal.