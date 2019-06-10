Eshelman, who will turn 25 this month, started last season on the brink of the majors after a terrific 2017. But he struggled in 2018 and had a 5.84 ERA for triple-A Lehigh Valley. The right-hander was left unprotected last winter in the Rule 5 draft and started the season in extended spring training because the Phillies did not have a rotation spot for him in the minor leagues.