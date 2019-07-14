The Phillies’ four highest-paid relief pitchers are now on the injured list after the team lost Tommy Hunter on Sunday morning to a right-forearm strain that could end his season.
Hunter’s injury occurred less than three weeks after the righthander was activated from the injured list with a forearm strain. He said he is optimistic that he could pitch again this season, but also said the injury feels similar to the one that cost him the first three months of the season.
“It’s definitely in the same area,” Hunter said. “It’s taut. It’s a pretty specific spot. I really don’t know, but I definitely know that there’s something wrong. It sucked. You spend two and a half months trying to get back and you feel really good, you’re in a good spot, and you’re throwing the ball really well. It just sucks. There’s no other way to say it. It’s disappointing.”
Hunter is in the final year of a two-year $18 million contract. He joins Pat Neshek (strained left hamstring), David Robertson (right elbow soreness), and Juan Nicasio (left groin strain) on the injured list. The four righthanders are earning a combined $36 million this season. Only Robertson is under contract for 2020.