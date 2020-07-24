Seven days from now, the Phillies are scheduled to open a three-game series on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays.
It seems they finally know where those games will be played.
Rendered nomadic after the Canadian government prohibited them from playing in Toronto this season, the Blue Jays will move “the greater part of its home schedule” to the triple-A ballpark in Buffalo, the team announced Friday.
There are a few issues to be ironed out, including reportedly the lighting at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, before the Blue Jays’ first “home” game next Wednesday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his daily press briefing that a deal hasn’t been completed, but he has “fingers crossed” after speaking with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
But Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said in a statement that the team is “extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season.”
"This process has no doubt tested our team's resilience," Shapiro said in a statement, "but our players and staff refuse to make excuses."
The Blue Jays looked into playing in Pittsburgh, where the Pirates were amenable to letting them share PNC Park. But Pennsylvania rejected the plan. The Jays also were talking about playing in Baltimore, though perhaps not until September.
Sahlen Field was built in 1988 and is home to the Jays’ triple-A team. The Jays open the season with five consecutive road games before their home opener Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals.
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak noted earlier this week that the team was “not quite sure where we go for the Toronto games yet.” If Buffalo’s ballpark is ready in time, that’s where it will be.