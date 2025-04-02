Phillies to meet with the company that makes torpedo bats

The torpedo is coming to Citizens Bank Park.

Rather than risk falling behind in the craze that’s sweeping baseball, the Phillies are scheduled to meet next week with the company that manufactures the torpedo bat, hitting coach Kevin Long said Wednesday.

“Everybody’s going to be involved,” Long told Phillies Extra, The Inquirer’s baseball show, in an interview that drops Friday morning. “We’ll get a better understanding of the whole science behind it and see if it’s something that we can exploit and use to our benefit and help some of our players.”

Hitters across the sport are intrigued by the torpedo-style bats, in which the fat part of the bat that tends to produce the hardest contact is shifted closer to the label in an attempt to optimize certain swings. With the barrel in a slightly lower spot than normal, the bats are shaped like a bowling pin — or, as the nickname suggests, a torpedo.

Although several players used the torpedo bat last season, the Yankees brought it into the mainstream last weekend by banging 15 homers — nine with the torpedoes — in a three-game, season-opening series against the Brewers.

The Phillies received a rushed shipment of torpedo bats from Victus Sports, a King of Prussia-based company, before the home opener Monday. Alec Bohm used one in the game, going 1-for-4 with a strikeout in a 6-1 victory over the Rockies.

“Why wouldn’t you try it?” Bohm said after the game.

His initial impression: “It felt pretty normal to me. It doesn’t feel different. That’s why I wasn’t worried about using it. Because it feels like a normal bat.”

But the Phillies want more information. So, officials from various departments, including the front office, coaching staff, and strategic initiatives, will be on a Zoom call next week with representatives from Victus and its parent company, Marucci Sports, which supply more than half of major league hitters with their bats.

“It’s going to be something that we look into deeply as far as where they consistently hit the ball according to their bat,” Long said. “And then we’ll just take it from there. It’s interesting that there’s maybe a tool out there that could help some of these guys.”

Second baseman Bryson Stott said he texted Victus cofounder Jared Smith before Monday’s game and conceded that he may test out the torpedo bat in the batting cage. He swung one on an offseason visit to Marucci Sports’ headquarters in Baton Rouge, La.

But Stott also suggested the bats probably aren’t for everyone.

“If you’re a guy who uses the whole bat — if [sometimes] you get jammed, or hit it on the end, and [other times] hit the barrel — it’s not for you,” Stott said. “You’re taking wood off the end of the bat and shrinking that part. If you hit it off the end with that torpedo bat, you’re in trouble.”

Extra bases

Trea Turner returned to the lineup, as expected, after not starting three consecutive games because of back spasms. Turner drew a walk as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning Monday. ... Taijuan Walker is scheduled to make his first start of the season in the matinee series finale at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. Walker, who posted a 7.10 ERA last season and got booed during pregame introductions Monday, will be opposed by Rockies righty Antonio Senzatela.