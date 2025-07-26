Phillies among the potential fits for Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suárez

NEW YORK — Less than a week before the trade deadline, there are two types of conversations between teams: exploratory and substantive. This might still fall into the first category.

But the Phillies have talked to the Diamondbacks about Eugenio Suárez.

Advertisement

It wouldn’t be the cleanest fit. Suárez is a third baseman, and although Alec Bohm is out with a fractured rib, the Phillies expect him to return next month. Trading for Suárez, then, would eventually require an undesirable countermove, such as putting Kyle Schwarber back in left field.

» READ MORE: Weekend baseball reading: What’s it like for players dealt at baseball’s trade deadline? Three Phillies tell their stories.

The Phillies would have to decide if the offensive bump from adding Suárez, tied with Schwarber for second in the National League with 36 home runs, would outweigh weakening the outfield defense. Suárez, eligible for free agency after the season, could also provide right-handed protection for Bryce Harper in the middle of the order.

Until the last few days, it was unclear if the Diamondbacks would actually be a seller. But getting swept at home this week by the Astros dulled their hopes at climbing back into the wild-card mix, and they traded first baseman Josh Naylor to the Mariners on Thursday.

Suárez, 34, is desirable to several teams. Seattle reportedly is interested in getting Suárez and Naylor back together on the corners of the infield. The Reds could seek a reunion with Suárez, who spent seven seasons in Cincinnati.

» READ MORE: The Phillies are at the front of the line for bullpen shopping. How much will a ‘difference maker’ cost?

But the Diamondbacks were among the teams who had a scout at triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday night to watch Mick Abel. The right-hander, who made his major league debut in May, allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings against Norfolk.

Schwarber has been primarily a designated hitter for the last two seasons. He has made only six starts in left field, two since May 4.

The Phillies’ biggest priority before Thursday’s 6 p.m. deadline is still believed to be seeking help for the bullpen.