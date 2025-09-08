Phillies hope to get Trea Turner back for the playoffs; Alec Bohm joins him on the injured list

As the pennant race intensifies, the Phillies will be forced to navigate it without their star shortstop and third baseman.

Ahead of a pivotal series against the Mets, shortstop Trea Turner was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Third baseman Alec Bohm joins him on the IL with a sore shoulder.

An MRI on Monday revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain for Turner, according to manager Rob Thomson.

“We expect him to be back by the playoffs,” Thomson said. “Actually, it was better than what we expected.”

Turner suffered the injury during the seventh inning of Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins, describing a “grabbing” feeling in his leg after reaching on an error. Turner immediately exited the game and was replaced by Edmundo Sosa.

Thomson said Bohm’s left shoulder has been bothering him for the last week. He said no specific incident caused the soreness, but he believes it is from overuse.

“He could feel every once in a while on a swing, and [Sunday], he felt it on every swing, so we decided to shut this thing down,” Thomson said. “We expect him to be back in 10 days.”

In a corresponding move, Otto Kemp and infielder Donovan Walton were recalled from Lehigh Valley. Kemp is in the lineup Monday, playing third base and batting ninth. Pitcher Daniel Robert (right forearm strain) has been transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Walton.

The Phillies acquired Walton on July 1 from the Mets in exchange for cash considerations. He is hitting .270 with a .752 OPS with 13 home runs this season in 123 games in triple A.

“He’s really savvy player,” Thomson said. “Knows how to play the game, does all the little things right. He’s swinging the bat well right now. He can play second, third, and short.”

Thomson said shortstop Aidan Miller, the Phillies’ No. 2 overall prospect, was not considered as a potential call-up.

Bryce Harper headlines a new-look lineup against Mets rookie right-hander Nolan McLean, batting leadoff for the first time since 2022. Brandon Marsh is sick with the flu, according to Thomson, and will be replaced in the lineup by Nick Castellanos.

Last season, Turner was sidelined for six weeks with a strained left hamstring, which was classified as Grade 2. In 2017, a milder strain had him on the shelf for two weeks.

As the Phillies look to gain further ground in the National League East and continue to push toward a first-round bye, they will have to do it without their leadoff hitter, who is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. Adjustments at the plate and a transformation of his defense have made Turner a legitimate MVP candidate.

Thomson asked Turner this year to prioritize getting on base and manufacturing runs, as opposed to slugging. The shortstop bought in, with a .814 on-base percentage for his best marker since signing with the Phillies. Defensively, Turner went from a minus-3 outs above average in 2024 to a plus-16 marker in 2025, ascending from the 26th percentile of shortstops to 99th.

“Any time you lose one of your premier players, obviously it’s hard; guys got to step up. Keep playing the same ball that we’re playing, and continue to play our game,” Harper said. “And obviously it’s a tough situation we’re in, but just got to keep going.”

When Turner suffered his hamstring injury in 2024, Sosa stepped up for the bulk of the innings at shortstop. In 32 starts with Turner on the injured list, Sosa slashed .275/.336/.505 with four home runs.

Thomson said that with Turner out, Sosa is the No. 1 shortstop option, but Bryson Stott, Weston Wilson, and Walton may also see time there in order to share the load.

“We really have to pay attention to the health of our players now, because it’s cut into our depth,” Thomson said. “So we need to make sure that we’re getting guys off their feet whenever we can.”