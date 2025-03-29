Phillies’ Trea Turner scratched vs. Nationals with lower back spasm

WASHINGTON — An hour before first pitch on Saturday, Trea Turner was scratched from the Phillies lineup with a low back spasm. Edmundo Sosa started at shortstop in his place.

With right-hander Jake Irvin starting on the mound for the Nationals, Turner was initially penciled in the No. 2 spot since Kyle Schwarber was leading off. With Turner out, Alec Bohm moved up from fourth to second in the order, while J.T. Realmuto slotted into the cleanup spot.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson expects to use Schwarber at leadoff against righties and Turner against lefties to start the season. Turner got his first look in the role this season on opening day Thursday against Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore.

Turner finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a walk, but had quality at-bats despite late-afternoon shadows at Nationals Park affecting the hitters’ visuals. In 2024, Turner saw 3.78 pitches per plate appearance. On Thursday, he averaged 5.60.

“He saw lots [of pitches],” Thomson said. “I thought it was pretty good, considering nobody could see. I didn’t think he got out of the zone all that much.”

Other Injury updates

Ranger Suárez threw a 26-pitch bullpen session in Clearwater, Fla. on Saturday, as he continues his rehab from lower back stiffness.

“The report was really good, velocity was good,” Thomson said. “So that’s a good sign.”

The Phillies will reassess Suárez on Sunday, and if he comes out of it well, the next step is an up-down bullpen session. Thomson said Suárez isn’t ready to face live hitters yet, and will likely need a rehab assignment before rejoining the team.

Weston Wilson had a full workout on Saturday and took batting practice on the field in Clearwater for the first time since suffering a moderate oblique strain. He remains on track for a mid-April rehab assignment.

“I think he’s doing pretty well,” Thomson said.

Extra bases

Aaron Nola is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against Washington lefty Mitchell Parker.