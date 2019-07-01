Tyler Skaggs, a 27-year-old lefthander for the Los Angeles Angels, was found dead in Texas on Monday, the team announced.
Monday night’s Angels-Rangers game was postponed and will be made up later in the season. The Angels arrived in Texas on Sunday for a three-game series.
The Southlake, Texas, police department released a statement saying that police responded to a call for an unconscious male at a hotel shortly before 2:30 p.m. central time.
The police department said foul play is not suspected.
In a statement, the Angels called Skaggs “an important part of the Angels family.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas” in a statement the league released.
“All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues," Manfred said. "We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”
Skaggs, who was to turn 28 on July 13, started for the Angels on Saturday night against Oakland. The Southern California native was drafted by the Angels in 2009 and dealt to the Diamondbacks in August 2010.
While with Arizona, he made his major-league debut in August 2012. The next year, he was sent back to the Angels in a three-team trade.