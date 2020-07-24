Yet even on the nights with the sparsest of gates, you still had a backdrop that more or less looked alive. You might not be able to track a home run ball from launch to landing, but your eyes would naturally flit back and forth between the retreating outfielder and the gathering fans. Maybe the most dramatic moments in any game lie in the tension of this convergence between life on the field of play and life on the other side. Usually, when Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run, you can more or less approximate its magnitude by the reaction of the fans. On Thursday night, when he crushed the first home run of what is shaping up to be another bountiful season, the lack of depth and texture in its landing spot almost seemed to relegate the hit itself to two dimensions.