Zach Eflin did not have an explanation last week why his body felt ‘heavy’ and the Phillies remain unsure why the pitcher felt sluggish. But that will not prevent Eflin from starting Saturday night in a key game against the first-place Braves.
Because of an off day Thursday, the Phillies could have skipped Eflin this weekend to provide him an extra day of rest. He pitched four innings last Saturday, allowed three runs in a loss to the Pirates, and said after the game that his body felt heavy, but “it’s something you go through during a season.”
Instead of moving Eflin, the Phillies bumped Drew Smyly in order to have Aaron Nola pitch Sunday against Atlanta. Kapler said the Phillies did not consider resting Eflin.
“We just don't have enough information beyond that to have that be a major factor,” Kapler said. “There was just nothing to it. In fairness, we were just kind of talking openly and it just took on a life on its own. But being tired in the middle of a season is kind of normal for pitchers and not necessarily a sign of anything serious. And I think that's the way we took it after lots of questions.”
Eflin has a 9.38 ERA in his last five starts, including seven runs over three innings earlier this month against the Braves. Eflin said after Saturday’s start that his ‘heavy body’ does not have anything to do with his health. He could just be hitting a wall.
Eflin finished last season with a 6.27 ERA in his final eight starts. He started last season hot but fizzled. And this season - which began with a 2.97 ERA in his first 11 starts - may be trending the way last year did. The Phillies will hope that trend stops on Saturday night in a crucial game.
“There’s really no explanation for it,” Eflin said Saturday. “You know sometimes you feel like you hit a brick wall, sometimes you wake up you don’t feel great.
"Right now it’s one of those things where I’m kind of searching what’s best for me, what’s going to work for me. So come back in a couple of days, throw a good bullpen, and go from there.”
Hector Neris may elect to drop his appeal of his three-game suspension, manager Gabe Kapler said. The pitcher was suspended last week for three games by Major League Baseball for throwing at a Dodgers batter. He immediately appealed and pitched the next day. Neris has not yet had a hearing with the league.
“We are considering, if he's going to serve a suspension, prior to that coming down, a final decision coming down,” Kapler said. “But we'll see how he is in the next couple of days. There's multiple ways this can go.”
Jay Bruce (oblique strain) could rejoin the Phillies in seven to 10 days, Kapler said. ... Eflin will face Max Fried on Saturday night as the Atlanta right-hander returns from the injured list because of a blister on his finger. .... The Phillies game on Aug. 11 in San Francisco was selected by ESPN for its Sunday Night Baseball game. It will start at 7:05 p.m. The Phillies will also be on Sunday Night Baseball on Sept. 1 at home against the Mets.