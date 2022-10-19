SAN DIEGO — How good have Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola been for the Phillies this postseason?

Better than all but a small handful of pitching duos in baseball history.

With Wheeler’s seven shutout innings in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, the Phillies became just the fifth team in the integration era to have two starters record multiple starts of 6-plus innings and zero earned runs in a single postseason.

The others:

Burt Hooten and Jerry Reuss, 1981 Dodgers

John Smoltz and Steve Avery, 1991 Braves

Smoltz and Greg Maddux, 1996 Braves

Andy Pettitte and Roger Clemens, 2000 Yankees

(Source: Baseball-Reference.com)

Heading into Nola’s Game 2 start Wednesday, he and Wheeler have combined to allow three earned runs in 33 innings over five starts, with more strikeouts (29) than baserunners (26).

In seven postseason games, Phillies starters have combined for a 1.17 ERA. Since 1995, no team has finished a postseason with their starters’ ERA below 1.59.