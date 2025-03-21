Zack Wheeler checked off his spring goals in final start before opening day for the Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zack Wheeler walked off the mound on Friday following his final start before opening day, having checked off all his goals for spring training.

The Phillies veteran didn’t have a very long list.

“Just healthy, and that’s the biggest thing I can ask for, is get through spring healthy and just being ready for the season. And I feel like I am,” he said.

Wheeler pitched five innings in a 6-3 Phillies win over the Twins to close out his spring campaign. He allowed three hits and one earned run, walked one batter, and hit another. Two of his four strikeouts came via his four-seam, and the other two came on his splitter, a pitch he added to his arsenal last year.

“The splitter is looking really good right now, so feeling a bit more comfortable with that this year than last year even,” Wheeler said. “So it’s just another pitch to try to get a little swing and miss with.”

Wheeler said he may throw a bullpen session or two before opening day on March 27, depending on how he feels.

Friday was a split-squad day for the Phillies, with another group losing, 11-7, to the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla.

Who stood out: In Clearwater, Max Kepler went 2-for-2 against his former team and stole his first base of the spring. Kepler’s two singles clocked 112.3 mph and 108.6 mph exit velocities.

Alec Bohm also singled twice, while Edmundo Sosa homered. Nick Castellanos finished 1-for-4 but flied out twice on the warning track.

In Dunedin, Kyle Schwarber led off (with Trea Turner in the No. 2 spot) and golfed a first-pitch slurve on his shoe top out to right-center field against Blue Jays starter José Berríos in the fifth inning. It marked the third consecutive game in which both played that Schwarber batted atop the order with Turner behind him. In the previous two games together, Turner led off and Schwarber hit cleanup.

Johan Rojas, in the lineup as designated hitter, singled twice off Berríos.

On the mound: In Clearwater, Jordan Romano needed just five pitches for a 1-2-3 sixth inning. The reliever extended his streak this spring to eight appearances without allowing an earned run.

Tanner Banks was charged with an earned run after he gave up a pair of singles and Twins minor leaguer Armando Alvarez stole home.

In Dunedin, Joe Ross started the game and pitched two scoreless innings. The Blue Jays scored four runs on José Ruiz with two singles, a walk, and a homer from George Springer.

Quotable: “Five pitches today, tough to evaluate that,” Rob Thomson said about Romano. “But he’s been great. Velocity has been up, and the slider has been really sharp. It looked like the slider was up in the zone a little bit today, the few that he threw. But he’s been really good, and he’s healthy, and feels good. So that’s great.”

On deck: The Phillies visit the Yankees on Saturday (1:05 p.m., WIP-FM 94.1). Left-hander Jesús Luzardo is scheduled to start.

Extra bases

Matt Strahm (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch in a minor-league game on Saturday. If it goes well, he will pitch again Monday in the Phillies’ final Grapefruit League game. … Ranger Suárez was scheduled to play catch on Friday but was moved to Saturday for extra rest. … Rojas will start in center field on Saturday, while Brandon Marsh will play left and Kepler will slide to right. The Phillies want Kepler to get reps in the opposite corner in case he needs to play there this year. … After Wheeler starts opening day, Luzardo and Aaron Nola will start the next two games in Washington against the Nationals. Cristopher Sánchez will start the home opener against the Rockies on March 31.

Staff writer Scott Lauber contributed to this report.