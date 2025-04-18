Zack Wheeler strikes out 13, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber go deep as Phillies take series opener from Marlins

Zack Wheeler fired a sinker that just dotted the outside corner of the strike zone, freezing Marlins second baseman Otto Lopez.

Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez rung Lopez up and Wheeler walked off the mound, his work done for the night. The strikeout was Wheeler’s 13th across seven innings in the Phillies’ 7-2 series-opening win over Miami on Friday.

Advertisement

Wheeler followed up a dominant 12-strikeout performance from Cristopher Sánchez the night prior against San Francisco. The duo became the first Phillies pitchers to record 12 or more strikeouts in consecutive games since April 2011, when Roy Halladay and Cliff Lee completed the feat.

» READ MORE: He was an undercover cop and Dennis Rodman’s security guard. Now, he keeps the Phillies safe, with a ‘Phil Jackson’ vibe.

And Wheeler — who had pitched without any run support at all in his previous start, a 7-0 shutout loss to the Cardinals — had plenty of breathing room to back up this performance.

The Phillies offense was all over Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, chasing him from the game after only two innings with his pitch count already up to 61. They hadn’t faced the 2022 Cy Young winner in more than a year and a half, since Alcantara missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Bryce Harper got the scoring started in the first inning with a two-run homer to the second deck of right field. The bottom of the order came through in the second inning. They capitalized on a walk, three straight singles, two wild pitches, and a sacrifice fly to score four more runs.

Kyle Schwarber continued his dominance of left-handed pitching with his seventh home run of the year, this time off Marlins reliever Anthony Veneziano in the fifth inning. Schwarber is averaging .435 against lefties this season.

Meanwhile, Wheeler held the Marlins off the scoreboard until the third time through the order. Eric Wagaman barreled up a first-pitch sinker for a two-run homer in the sixth inning. So far this season, Wheeler has a 10.80 ERA in the sixth inning of his starts.

He rebounded well in the seventh by striking out the side, departing the mound to a standing ovation.

» READ MORE: The Phillies-Mets rivalry has been jolted back to life. What’s in store for the revival in 2025?

Former Phillie and South Jersey native Tyler Phillips pitched the eighth for Miami, facing the heart of the order. He overcame a pair of walks to Harper and Schwarber to toss a scoreless frame.

Tanner Banks and José Ruiz each pitched a scoreless inning to shut the door.

Nick Castellanos was back in the starting lineup after being lifted from the game on Thursday with a left hip flexor strain. He went 2-for-3, but was removed for Kody Clemens in the fifth inning after winning a 10-pitch at-bat against Veneziano with a base hit.