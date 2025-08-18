Zack Wheeler undergoes procedure to remove blood clot; Phillies uncertain if he will pitch again in 2025

Zack Wheeler underwent a successful thrombolysis procedure to remove a blood clot in his upper right arm Monday morning, the Phillies announced.

The procedure was completed by Paul DiMuzio, a vascular surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Wheeler, who is on the 15-day injured list, felt heaviness in his shoulder following his start on Friday, and was later diagnosed with a blood clot near his shoulder.

“The clot was cleared out of there,” said manager Rob Thomson, who added that he has communicated with Wheeler through text since the procedure.

That timeline for Wheeler’s recovery has not yet been determined. Thomson said the Phillies do not know yet whether Wheeler will pitch again this season.

“A lot of people ask me about pitching staff and the team, and right now my thoughts are just about him,” Thomson said. “ … This isn’t like a hamstring or a calf. This is real. This is life. And so my thoughts are constantly on him and his family, and hopefully everything works out. And so far so good.”

The Phillies will use a five-man rotation in the short term. A day off on Thursday and Aaron Nola’s return to the rotation has given them flexibility.

“I have confidence in our entire rotation,” Thomson said. “Bullpen is much better now. So I feel as tough as it is to lose Zack, I feel really good about our ballclub.”

With the absence of their ace, the Phillies will likely rely on Cristopher Sánchez to step up as the cornerstone of their rotation. Sánchez’s 2.45 ERA ranks third in the National League.

“I told everybody, ‘Just be yourselves,’” Thomson said. “That’s all we can do. Don’t try to be anybody else, because they’re good enough, just the way they are.”

Matt Strahm said he has also reached out to Wheeler through text.

“He’s the heart of this team, the heart of the staff. And you never want to see it,” Strahm said. “ … He’s a dad. And family comes first, so that’s what we need to be worried about.”

Fresh arm in the bullpen

Ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners, the Phillies brought in fresh arm for their bullpen.

They recalled right-hander Nolan Hoffman from triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned Max Lazar, who had pitched on Saturday and Sunday against the Washington Nationals. The Phillies acquired Hoffman, 28, from the Texas Rangers in June in exchange for cash considerations, and he has a 3.32 ERA in 17 games with the IronPigs this season.

Hoffman was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2018. He is poised to make his major league debut.

“It’s a different look, because it’s a real low three-quarter arm slot,” Thomson said. “Fastball plays, real large sweeper-slider, he’s actually throwing the ball really well.”

Lazar, 26, has a 4.78 ERA across 32 innings in the majors this year.

“He had thrown an inning, and then one-plus [Sunday], he’d be down for a couple days,” Thomson said. “And we need the arms.”

The Phillies will also officially add José Alvarado to their bullpen on Tuesday, when his 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs is completed.

Extra bases

Phillies prospect Griff McGarry was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week after a 12-strikeout performance for double-A Reading on Wednesday. … Sánchez (11-4, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday.