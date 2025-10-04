In uniform again, Zack Wheeler gets standing ovation in introductions before Game 1 of the NLDS

Zack is back.

For the first time since Aug. 16, Zack Wheeler pulled on his Phillies uniform Saturday before Game 1 of the National League division series. Wheeler was announced with the team’s reserves and stood on the first-base line during pregame introductions.

Predictably, Wheeler’s appearance prompted a thunderous standing ovation in Citizens Bank Park.

Wheeler had surgery Sept. 24 to address thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition in which a vein was compressed between his collarbone and rib cage. A few weeks earlier, he had a blood clot removed from near his right shoulder.

The Phillies lost Wheeler for the season Aug. 16 when he was diagnosed with the blood clot one day after pitching five innings in Washington. He had a 2.71 and 195 strikeouts in 149⅔ innings and was trending to contend for another Cy Young Award after finishing second in the balloting last year and 2021.

Wheeler hasn’t spoken with reporters since the disclosure of the blood clot, although he released a statement in which he said he’s “locked in on the work ahead and can’t wait to be back in 2026, ready to give everything I’ve got for this team and this city.”

It’s unclear how much Wheeler will be around the team during the postseason.

“He gives a lot of confidence even if he’s not playing or pitching,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s here [Saturday], I can tell you that. How much he’s going to be with us I’m not 100% sure. But he wanted to be here today. And I’m glad he’s here. He’s just a great person to have around. He just has that aura about him.”