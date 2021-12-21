Christmas Day can be a tough one for figuring out what’s open and what’s not. Here’s where you can still shop, play, eat and otherwise occupy yourself on December 25:

Grocery stores

❌ Stores will be closed on Christmas Day, and will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, with the the pharmacy closing at 5 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

❌ All Whole Foods locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

✅ Most Giant stores will be open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

❌ Sprouts will be closed on Dec. 25.

❌ All locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

❌ All locations will be closed on Dec. 25.

❌ The market will be closed.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine and Good Spirits

❌ All locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Mail and packages

United States Postal Service

❌ All USPS locations are closed on Christmas Day and there is no mail delivery.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ There will be no UPS, FedEx, or DHL pickup or delivery service (excluding UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical).

Banks

❌ Banks are closed on Christmas Day.

Transit

✅ Most SEPTA services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day, but some lines may operate on special schedules. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org/schedules/.

✅ PATCO will be running, but trains will operate on a special holiday schedule on Christmas Day. For the latest scheduling updates, check ridepatco.org/schedules/schedules.asp.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ Many locations will operate under regular hours on Christmas Day, but some stores may have reduced hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Many Rite Aid stores will be open, but hours may vary (including for pharmacies). Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours on Christmas Day, and many other locations will be open under regular hours. Pharmacy hours may vary. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash and recycling pickup on Christmas Day in Philadelphia. Trash and recycling collection due to be picked up on Friday, Dec. 25 will be picked up instead on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Big box retail

Walmart

❌ All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Target

❌ All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Lowe’s

❌ All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Home Depot

❌ All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Shopping malls

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, Macy’s, Cherry Hill Mall, and King of Prussia are closed.

Outdoor activities

Ice Skating

✅ Blue Cross RiverRink at Penn’s Landing is open from 12:45 to 10:45 p.m. You need to reserve tickets in advance.

✅ In Dilworth Park, both the ice rink and the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin (where you can warm up with a beverage) are open from 1:30 to 11 p.m. Reserve tickets in advance here.

.