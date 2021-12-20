Christmas Eve can be a tough one for figuring out what’s open and what’s not. Here’s where you can still shop, play, eat and otherwise occupy yourself on December 24:

Grocery stores

✅ Stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, with the the pharmacy closing at 5 p.m. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Most area Whole Foods locations are open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

✅ All Giant locations are open on Christmas Eve. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ Sprouts will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve.

✅ All locations will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.

✅ Aldi operates with limited hours on Christmas Eve. Use their store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

✅ The market will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine and Good Spirits

✅ All locations will be open on Christmas Eve Day, but will close at 6 p.m.

Mail and packages

United States Postal Service

✅ Mail delivery will operate as normal on Christmas Eve. Post office hours depend on the branch. Use their website to check your local post office’s hours.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ There will be UPS, FedEx, and DHL pickup or delivery service but select UPS and FedEx locations will be operating under modified hours.

Banks

✅ Banks are open on Christmas Eve, but check your individual branch to ensure they aren’t operating under modified hours.

Transit

✅ Most SEPTA services will operate on a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org/schedules/.

PATCO

✅ PATCO will be running, but has not yet posted its Christmas Eve schedule. For the latest scheduling updates, check ridepatco.org/schedules/schedules.asp.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ Many locations will operate under regular hours on Christmas Eve, but some stores may have reduced hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Many Rite Aid stores will be open, but hours may vary (including for pharmacies). Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours on Christmas Eve, and many other locations will be open under regular hours. Pharmacy hours may vary. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

✅ There is trash and recycling pickup on Christmas Eve in Philadelphia.

Big box retail

✅

Target

✅ Most Target locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Most Lowe’s stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Most Home Depot stores will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Shopping malls

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, Macy’s, Cherry Hill Mall, and King of Prussia are open. Some stores may have modified hours, so be sure to check.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here

.